Texas Tech’s Nimari Burnett (25) passes the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech basketball player Nimari Burnett has found a new home. Burnett announced Thursday that he committed to Alabama.

Burnett came to Texas Tech for the 2020-21 season as an ESPN five-star recruit. He left in the middle of his freshman season after receiving inconsistent playing time.

His new team, the Crimson Tide, won the SEC regular season and tournament titles last season. They earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to UCLA in the Sweet 16.