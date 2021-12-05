Former Texas Tech assistant Derek Jones lands at Virginia Tech

Red Raider Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLACKSBURG, Virginia — Former Texas Tech assistant coach Derek Jones will will join the coaching staff at Virginia Tech, the school announced Sunday.

Jones was the associate head coach, secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator at Texas Tech. He spent two seasons in Lubbock.

Under Jones’ tutelage, defensive back Zech McPhearson became a fourth-round NFL Draft pick. Cornerback DaMarcus Fields earned a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 and three defensive backs — Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Reggie Pearson and Rayshad Williams — were honorable mentions.

Jones will join the staff of new Hokie head coach Brent Pry, who was hired away from his position as Penn State’s defensive coordinator.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar