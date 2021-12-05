Former Texas Tech assistant Derek Jones lands at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Virginia — Former Texas Tech assistant coach Derek Jones will will join the coaching staff at Virginia Tech, the school announced Sunday.

Jones was the associate head coach, secondary coach and co-defensive coordinator at Texas Tech. He spent two seasons in Lubbock.

Under Jones’ tutelage, defensive back Zech McPhearson became a fourth-round NFL Draft pick. Cornerback DaMarcus Fields earned a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 and three defensive backs — Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Reggie Pearson and Rayshad Williams — were honorable mentions.

Jones will join the staff of new Hokie head coach Brent Pry, who was hired away from his position as Penn State’s defensive coordinator.