Former Texas Tech basketball coach Billy Gillispie hired at Tarleton State

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Former Texas Tech basketball coach Billy Gillispie has found a new home. Tarleton State officially announced him as its head coach on Monday.
Gillispie coached the 2011-12 season at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders went 8-23 overall and 1-17 in Big 12 play in his lone season at the helm. He resigned from the position in September 2012.
Before coming to Texas Tech, Gillispie coached at UTEP, Texas A&M and Kentucky. He’s made the NCAA Tournament four times as a head coach.
Tarleton State will move up from Division II to Division I next season, and Gillispie will be the head coach for its inaugural season at college basketball’s highest level.