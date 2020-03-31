Former Texas Tech basketball coach Billy Gillispie hired at Tarleton State

KANSAS CITY, MO – MARCH 07: Billy Gillispie head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders directs his team during a game against Oklahoma State Cowboys the first round of the Big 12 Basketball Tournament March 07, 2011 at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Former Texas Tech basketball coach Billy Gillispie has found a new home. Tarleton State officially announced him as its head coach on Monday.

Gillispie coached the 2011-12 season at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders went 8-23 overall and 1-17 in Big 12 play in his lone season at the helm. He resigned from the position in September 2012.

Before coming to Texas Tech, Gillispie coached at UTEP, Texas A&M and Kentucky. He’s made the NCAA Tournament four times as a head coach.

Tarleton State will move up from Division II to Division I next season, and Gillispie will be the head coach for its inaugural season at college basketball’s highest level.