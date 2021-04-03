Former Texas Tech basketball players voice support for Mark Adams as head coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — With Chris Beard now in Austin, the Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach position is open, and several former Red Raiders have made it clear that they want one of Beard’s assistants, Mark Adams, to get the gig.

Davide Moretti, Norense Odiase, Tariq Owens, Matt Mooney, Keenan Evans, Zach Smith and Justin Gray have all voiced support for Adams.

Adams was the architect of Texas Tech’s no-middle defense that held opponents under 65 points per game in each of the last four seasons.

Adams came with Beard from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock to Texas Tech. He has been a college basketball coach since 1981 and served as head coach at Clarendon College, Wayland Baptist University, West Texas A&M University, the University of Texas Pan-American and Howard College.

He graduated from Texas Tech in 1979, according to TexasTech.com.

According to Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt, all of Beard’s Texas Tech assistants were offered to join him at the University of Texas. Ulric Maligi did join Beard’s staff, but Adams did not.

Read tweets below from former Red Raiders who support Adams for head coach:

Mark. Adams. Most charismatic and genuine person I ever met #TTMB👆🏼 — Davide Moretti (@davide3moretti) April 3, 2021

MARK ADAMS!!!

That’s my guy, that’s our guy! — Norense Odiase (@kingno_) April 1, 2021

Mark Adams knows how to FIGHT let’s keep him in it. — Oroachimaru (@Sneaky_Bounce) April 2, 2021

Really sad to see Beard go. He’s an incredible coach and mentor. He brought out the best in me and I’m forever thankful for him believing in me and giving me a shot. I really feel for Lubbock tho. I’d love to see Mark Adams get an opportunity 🙏🏼 — Matt Mooney (@MoonSwag13) April 1, 2021

My main man! Defensive mastermind, more than deserving for that opportunity! Make it happen 💯 https://t.co/WMoz2tGVYt — Justin “J5” Gray ✞ (@Justin_Gray11) April 1, 2021

Mark Adams — Zach Smith (@SuperDuperZach) April 2, 2021