LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Texas Tech head basketball coach James Dickey is headed to West Virginia University after he was named Senior Advisor of Men’s Basketball, WVU interim head men’s basketball coach Josh Eilert announced on Thursday.

“I am thrilled to be able to add coach Dickey to our men’s basketball staff,” Eilert said in a press release. “His experience and his resume speak for themselves, and he has seen it all. Coach Dickey will be an outstanding resource to me, our staff and, of course, to our players. We’ve already had numerous conversations, and we are anxious for him to get to Morgantown as is he.”

Dickey was head coach at TTU from 1991 to 2001. During his time at Texas Tech, Dickey was named consensus SWC Coach of the Year and NABC District Coach of the Year. In the 1995-96 season, Dickey’s team won a school record of 30 games. Texas Tech advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in the program’s history. The Red Raiders also jumped into the AP top 10 for the first time in school history during Dickey’s time at TTU.

“Having had the pleasure of visiting Morgantown, I can attest that West Virginia is truly a special place with great people,” Dickey said. “My family and I are eagerly looking forward to embracing the Mountaineer spirit and becoming part of this community.”