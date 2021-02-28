Former Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman transfers to University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Michigan — Former Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman is transferring to the University of Michigan, he said in a tweet Sunday.

Bowman started games for the Red Raiders in each of the past three seasons. He finished his Texas Tech career with 5,260 passing yards, 33 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 19 games played.

Bowman’s best season at Texas Tech came in 2018, which he tossed 17 touchdowns and seven picks. In 2019, he got injured in the third game of the season and sat out the rest of the year.

He had an up-and-down 2020 season, in which he was benched for Henry Colombi but eventually regained the starting job.

Bowman announced he was leaving Texas Tech and entering the transfer portal on January 22. Texas Tech since secured a commitment from former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough.

Bowman will have three years of eligibility remaining and will be allowed to play for the Wolverines immediately.

The Grapevine, TX native will try to help turn around a struggling Michigan program that went 2-4 in 2020.