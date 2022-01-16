Former Texas Tech QB Henry Colombi transfers to Marshall

Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi looks to pass during an NCAA college football against the Kansas Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

HUNTINGTON, West Virginia — Former Texas Tech quarterback Henry Colombi will transfer to Marshall, he announced on Twitter Sunday.

Colombi spent the last two seasons at Texas Tech after transferring in from Utah State.

He started five games in each of the last two seasons for the Red Raiders. In both seasons, Texas Tech went 2-3 in those games.

In 2021, Colombi was replaced by Donovan Smith after he suffered an injury in a loss to Oklahoma. Smith started the season’s final four games and Colombi did not get back on the field.

As a Red Raider, Colombi completed 65 percent of his passes for 2,356 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns.

Colombi was not with Texas Tech for the Liberty Bowl, interim coach Sonny Cumbie said. He announced January 12 that he was moving on from Texas Tech.

Colombi will join a Marshall team that finished 7-6 in 2021.