Former Texas Tech softball coach Adrian Gregory hired as Texas A&M assistant

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Former Texas Tech softball coach Adrian Gregory was hired as a volunteer assistant at Texas A&M, the school announced Friday.

“I’m extremely excited to be heading back home to Aggieland,” Gregory said. “I had the incredible opportunity to play for Coach Evans years ago and truly believe there is no one better in the business! I’m looking forward to joining such an elite staff, and am excited to hit the ground running.”

Gregory coached at Texas Tech from 2015-2020. The team went 157-147 in that time.

She resigned September 22 after the university conducted an internal review following concerns brought forth by student-athletes.

Before she got into coaching, Gregory was a standout player for the Texas A&M softball team.