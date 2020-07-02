Former Texas Tech standout Zhaire Smith out with bone bruise

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to sports writer Derek Bodner, former Texas Tech Red Raider and current Philadelphia 76ers wing Zhaire Smith has a bone bruise in his left knee. Bodner cited a “source” in saying Smith will not travel to Orlando in a few weeks.

Other media outlets have since made the same claim. The NBA plans to finish the 2019-2020 season.

“Smith began experiencing pain prior to the Sixers resuming workouts last week, and he started treatment immediately,” Bodner wrote. “He is expected to make a full recovery.”

Smith was an NBA first-round draft pick in 2018, being selected sixteenth overall.