Former Texas Tech star Beckie inks extension with Manchester City

MANCHESTER, England – Courtesy of Texas Tech athletics

Manchester City announced Tuesday the contract extension of former Texas Tech All-American Janine Beckie. The deal will keep the Canadian forward, who signed with the club in 2018, in England through 2022.

“I am absolutely delighted to be extending my time here at City,” Beckie said in a club statement. “The last two years have been more than I could have imagined and after the progress and memories I have made so far, there was no doubt when it came to making the decision to re-sign.”

Tech head coach Tom Stone expressed his pride in his former striker.

“I’m very proud of Janine and her successes in a top league and with one of the top clubs worldwide,” he said. “Her journey has not been without challenge, but, as she tends to do, she has risen to the occasion and has raised the level of her game once again to find her place in the Manchester City squad.”

Beckie has become an increasingly important part of a strong Manchester City offense during her time with the team. Beckie, who helped lead Tech to its first-ever Big 12 Championship as a senior in 2015, scored 13 goals across all competitions during the 2018-19 season for City. Most notably, she converted the winning penalty to send City past Arsenal and clinch their third FA Women’s League Cup in the competition’s nine-year history.

Gavin Makel, the Head of Women’s Football at Manchester City, praised Beckie’s style of play: “She represents everything that we are about – a player who has the desire to win and improve, whilst always putting the team’s needs above her own.

“There’s no doubt that Janine will continue to get better and better as she has done over the last couple of years.”