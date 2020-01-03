Former Texas Tech volleyball player Emily Hill signs with professional club in Sweden

HYTLEBRUK, Sweden — Former Texas Tech volleyball star Emily Hill signed with Swedish professional club Hytle/Halmstad Volley on Friday.

“I am so excited to be able to continue my volleyball career, experience a new culture, and represent Texas Tech volleyball across the ocean in Sweden,” Hill said to Texas Tech athletics.

Hill played three seasons in Lubbock after transferring from Mississippi State. In 2018 she was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, and made the conference’s first team in 2019.

In her career at Texas Tech, Hill totaled 1,258 kills, 910 digs and 84 aces.