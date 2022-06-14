AUSTIN, Texas— University of Texas Head Basketball Coach Vic Schaefer announced on Tuesday Khadija Faye signed a scholarship agreement to continue her basketball career with the Longhorns for the 2022-23 season.

According to a press release, in her two seasons at Texas Tech, Faye, post from Senegal, played 38 career games, scored a record of 229 points, made 210 rebounds, 44 blocks, and received 650 minutes of play time.

“During her sophomore season in 2021-22, Faye played in 19 games (nine starts) and averaged 6.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 18.2 minutes per contest for the Red Raiders,” the press release said. “She posted a career-high 22 points while hitting 9-of-9 field goals and 4-of-4 free throws and added 10 boards in 22 minutes during a victory over Weber State (Nov. 16).”

During her freshman career, Faye played in 19 games during the 2020-21 season. Of the 19 games Faye played, she started in 15. Faye was absent in the first six games of this season due to representing Senegal in the FIBA U18 Afrobasket tournament in Egypt. Faye was ranked second on the team and ninth overall in the Big 12 Conference in blocks per game.

Faye played for Father Lopez Catholic High School in Daytona Beach, Florida during the 2019-20 season and helped the team reach a 26-3 record. ESPN ranked Faye as the No. 13 center in the class of 2020.