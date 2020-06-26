Former TTU infielder T.J. Rumfield transfers to Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Former Texas Tech infielder T.J. Rumfield announced Friday that he will continue his career at Virginia Tech. Rumfield opted to transfer from Texas Tech in April.

Sometimes life throws you a curveball and you have to make an adjustment. Excited for the opportunity to continue my education and baseball career at Virginia Tech University. #gokies #BIIB pic.twitter.com/AUEmk7kUhe — TJ Rumfield (@RumfieldTJ) June 26, 2020

Rumfield was with the Texas Tech program for two seasons, redshirting in 2019 and getting 24 at-bats in the curtailed 2020 season.

The Temple, TX native made the most of his time at the place, collecting 10 hits, three doubles, three walks and three RBI. He hit a walk-off double to beat Rice on March 8.

At Virginia Tech, Rumfield will hope to help turn around a program that hasn’t finished above .500 in a full season since 2013.