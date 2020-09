Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz (63) and tackle Terence Steele (74) run a drill during an NFL football training camp practice at The Star, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

DALLAS — Former Texas Tech offensive tackle Terence Steele made the Dallas Cowboys’ 53-man roster, the Cowboys announced Saturday.

Steele signed with the Cowboys in April as an undrafted rookie.

Before turning pro, he was a four-year starter with the Red Raiders and was named a captain for his junior and senior seasons.

Steele joins Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks and Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Broderick Washington as rookie Red Raiders on NFL rosters.