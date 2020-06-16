Former TTU RB Bryon Hanspard makes CFB Hall of Fame ballot

Texas Tech running back Byron Hanspard (4) runs up the middle during the Red Raiders 24-17 loss to Texas Christian, Nov. 25, 1994 in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Tech will host this season’s Cotton Bowl Jan. 2, 1995. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The National Football Foundation (NFF) tabbed Texas Tech great Byron Hanspard to the ballot Tuesday for the 2021 class of the College Football Hall of Fame. Hanspard, now in his fourth year on the national ballot, was among 78 former players up for induction into the most prestigious society of former college football standouts.

Hanspard remains one of the top running backs in college football history yet alone Texas Tech lore after rushing for a school-record 4,219 yards over his three seasons from 1994-96. A two-time All-Conference selection, Hanspard garnered Unanimous All-America honors following a record-setting 1996 season that also had him finish sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting and claim the Doak Walker Award, which is reserved for the nation’s top running back.

Hanspard scampered for 2,084 yards on the ground as a junior in 1996, setting the Texas Tech single-season record while also finishing fifth at the time in NCAA history. Hanspard previously helped the Red Raiders to their first Cotton Bowl appearance in more than 50 years in 1995 after totaling 1,374 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore. He is one five players in Texas Tech history to rush for at least 1,000 yards twice in a career.

In addition to Hanspard, two former Red Raider head coaches were also tabbed to the ballot in Jim Carlen (1970-74) and Pete Cawthon (1930-40). Carlen compiled a 37-20-2 record in his five seasons leading the Red Raiders, which was highlighted by an 11-1 campaign in 1973 that earned him National Coach of the Year honors. He was a three-time Southwest Conference Coach of the Year after leading Texas Tech to a bowl appearance in four of his five seasons.

Cawthon, meanwhile, boasts the highest winning percentage (.693) all-time by a Texas Tech head coach after he led the Red Raiders to four Border Conference titles over his 11 seasons. Cawthon, only the third head coach in program history, was 76-32-6 while leading the Red Raiders, which included a perfect 10-0 regular season in 1938 that resulted in the school’s first-ever Cotton Bowl appearance.

To be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, players must have been the following: named a first team All-American by a major/national selector as recognized by the NCAA for its consensus All-America teams; played their last year of intercollegiate football at least 10 full seasons prior; played within the last 50 years; and cannot be currently playing professional football.

Coaches become eligible three full seasons after retirement or immediately following retirement provided he is at least 70 years of age. Active coaches become eligible at 75 years of age. Coaches are required to have been a head coach for a minimum of 10 years and coached at least 100 games with a .600 winning percentage.

Voting for the 2021 class will begin this week among more than 12,000 NFF members and current Hall of Famers. Votes will be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class ahead of the official unveiling in early 2021. The 2021 class will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, 2021, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Texas Tech currently has five former players enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta as E.J. Holub was inducted in 1986 followed by Donny Anderson in 1989, Dave Parks in 2008 and Gabe Rivera in 2012. Zach Thomas became Texas Tech’s most recent inductee as part of the 2015 class. Former head coach Jerry Moore (1981-85) was also inducted in 2014.

