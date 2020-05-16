Former TTU running back Ta’Zhawn Henry transfers to University of Houston

HOUSTON — Former Texas Tech running back Ta’Zhawn Henry has selected his destination. The Houston native announced Saturday that he is transferring home to play for the University of Houston.

Henry announced on March 2 that he was entering the transfer portal.

In two years as a Red Raider, Henry carried the ball 161 times for 681 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also compiled 283 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The best performance of his Texas Tech career came against his new school, when he rushed for 111 yards and four touchdowns against Houston as a freshman in 2018.

After six straight winning seasons, Houston took a step back in its first year under new coach Dana Holgorsen, finishing the 2019 season 4-8.