Former TTU WR Dylan Cantrell reunites with Kingsbury, signs with Cardinals

Texas Tech wide receiver Dylan Cantrell (14) is tackle by West Virginia safety Dravon Askew-Henry (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

GLENDALE, Arizona — Former Texas Tech wide receiver Dylan Cantrell has signed with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Monday. With the Cardinals he will be reunited with Kliff Kingsbury, who coached him in college.

Cantrell played four seasons for Texas Tech from 2013-2017, accumulating 158 receptions, 1,873 yards and 18 touchdowns.

While he played wide receiver in Lubbock, the Cardinals plan to use him at tight end, they said in their official website. Cantrell is listed 6’3″ and 226 pounds.

Cantrell was drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, but did not make the team out of training camp and was put on their practice squad. He eventually made the active roster but never played in a game. He was waived before the 2019 season.

Cantrell is from Whitehouse, Texas and went to high school with Patrick Mahomes.