Former Utah State QB Henry Colombi transfers to Texas Tech

Utah State quarterback Henry Colombi (3) looks to throw the ball against Boise State during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Eli Lucero)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech added a new name to its quarterback competition Monday night as Utah State quarterback Henry Colombi announced a transfer to Texas Tech.

Backing up 2020 first round NFL Draft pick Jordan Love, Colombi did not see much playing time at USU. In total, he completed 53 of 69 passes for 460 yards over two seasons.

With Love gone for the NFL, Colombi was expected to compete for the Aggies’ starting quarterback job in 2020. Instead, he’ll join a quarterback room in Lubbock that already includes Alan Bowman and Maverick McIvor.

Matt Wells recruited Colombi to Utah State in 2017 and coached him for two years before taking the Texas Tech head coaching job. He recruited Colombi out of Fort Lauderdale, FL and got him to choose the Aggies over Arkansas, Iowa State and other offers.

Colombi has two years of eligibility remaining.