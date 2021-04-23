Former Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson transfers to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech landed a commitment from former Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson, he announced on Twitter Friday.
Pearson played in 13 of the Badgers’ games in 2019, when they went 10-4 and made the Rose Bowl. He made 60 tackles, deflected four passes and forced two fumbles.
He played in four games and made five tackles as a freshman in 2018, using a redshirt season. He sat out the 2020 season with a medical issue.
Pearson entered the transfer portal after the 2020 season and was originally committed to South Dakota before flipping to Texas Tech.
Pearson joins NC State transfer Malik Dunlap, Duke transfer Marquis Waters and UCLA transfer Rayshad Williams as defensive backs who transferred from Power Five programs to Texas Tech this offseason.