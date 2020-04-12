Forward Esahia Nyiwe commits to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Chris Beard has added another member to his 2020 recruiting class, as Clarendon College forward Esahia Nyiwe committed to Texas Tech on Saturday.

Nyiwe will bring much needed size to the team. He stands at 6’10,” taller than any player on Texas Tech’s roster other than Russel Tchewa.

The Red Raiders’ lack of size came back to haunt them at times, and Nyiwe should give them a viable option at center.

At Clarendon College, Nyiwe averaged 8.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in just 14.5 minutes. He started 28 games and shot 67.2 percent from the field.

Nyiwe joins Nimari Burnett, Micah Peavy and Chibuzo Agbo to form a talented 2020 recruiting class for Chris Beard.