Four Red Raiders earn AP All-Big 12 First Team Selections

On Thursday, The Associated Press released its All-Big 12 first team which included four Red Raiders, Jack Anderson, Erik Ezukanma, Austin McNamara and Zech McPhearson

The season of giving (awards).



Congrats to our guys who were honored on the @dctf All-Texas teams! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/POZAXVAoTP — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 24, 2020

The four first team selections were tied with Oklahoma and Iowa State, the two teams that played for the Big 12 Championship, for the most of any school.

On top of that, those same four Texas Tech Football players, along with Colin Schooler, also found themselves on the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas teams. Ezukanma and McPhearson were both on the first team, and Anderson, McNamara and Schooler were all second team members.