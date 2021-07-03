Four-star recruit Maurion Horn commits to Texas Tech

Matt Wells before the Texas Tech vs Iowa State game (Nexstar/Jason Davis)

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma — Maurion Horn, a prospect from Broken Arrow, OK in the class of 2022, committed to Texas Tech Saturday.

Horn is rated as a four-star prospect by recruiting websites 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN. He plays both running back and cornerback, according to his Hudl account.

Texas, Oklahoma, USC and Oregon are among the schools that offered Horn a scholarship, he said on Twitter.

Horn is the sixth 2022 prospect to commit to Texas Tech. He is the first one that is rated as a four-star.