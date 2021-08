Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez (54) celebrates after defeating Baylor in an NCAA college football game in Lubbock, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Four Texas Tech football walk-ons have been put on scholarship, the team announced on social media Saturday.

Tight end Henry Teeter, linebacker Bryce Ramirez, offensive lineman Aaron Castro and defensive lineman Troy Te’o were all given scholarships. Te’o is a local product. He attended Lubbock-Cooper High School.

Watch the video below to see the players celebrate with their teammates.