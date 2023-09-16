LUBBOCK, Texas —The Red Raiders sit at 0-2 going into Week 3 of college football after losing to Wyoming on the road in double overtime and falling to the Oregon Ducks in a back-and-forth game. A few stats about these two losses can be chalked up to 10 combined points, four interceptions thrown, five total turnovers on offense, and 13 penalties for 134 yards. If head coach Joey McGuire has said it once, he’s said it ten times this week is about eliminating “bad football.”

Joey McGuire’s game plan: “Eliminating Bad Football”

“We didn’t bounce back with a win, of course, but I was proud of how hard they played,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “I know they are extremely frustrated with a loss because it was right there to go win the football game. You know we’ve gone through two games. We are 0 and 2, and I ask them, ‘Is it us or them?’ and it’s us right now.”

It’s simple but obvious errors the Red Raiders are making, not to mention they’ve battled a few injuries just in the first two Saturdays. For the Red Raiders to pull out a win, they will have to eliminate the excessive penalties at inconvenient times, quit turning the ball over, and force a few turnovers on defense.

Tyler Shough is Still QB1

“I do not think we are losing games at the quarterback position,” McGuire said. “I know there’s a lot of people that would disagree with that… hey man, I get it and totally understand it, but that’s not the answer. The answer is to eliminate bad football.”

Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley, as well as McGuire himself, stood up for Shough staying as the starter despite the mistakes made in the first two games by the 5th year quarterback. Though many fans expected a change in his role, Shough is prepared to continue to start against Tarleton State. Last Saturday in the home opener, Shough threw three interceptions, one late in the 4th quarter that became a pick-6. On the flip side, though, he threw three touchdowns and ran the ball 23 times for 101 yards. Regardless of Shough’s running or passing against Tarleton State’s defense, all eyes will be on Shough’s performance and Kittley’s play-calling.

“Football’s a contact sport, you know,” Kittley said. “Do I want him to look at the box score and see 23 rushes? No, I don’t, but at the end of the day, especially the called runs we had for him, he did a phenomenal job. A lot of them were on third downs in a couple of red zone scenarios. He did a really good job. He’s a great runner. I’ve stated that before, but as far as the injuries go, no, I’m not concerned.”

First match-up between the Red Raiders and Texans

The Red Raiders look to improve their ongoing winning record against FCS schools with their first-ever game with Tarleton State. The Texans have some momentum themselves heading into Saturday’s game, sitting at 2-0 and have the highest-scoring offense in the FCS so far, with 52 points in both games. Tarleton is also led by a former Red Raider, Todd Whitten, who started his coaching career as a grad assistant under Spike Dykes. Whitten is also their winningest coach in program history, and their offense plays with a lot of tempo, just like the Red Raiders. Regardless of the competition for Joey McGuire and company, though, this win is needed for Red Raider Nation.

Desperate Need of a Win

The Red Raiders haven’t started a football season with two losses in 33 years. Rewind to the preseason polls, and after head coach Joey McGuire’s debut season, Texas Tech went 8-5 and won a bowl game over Ole Miss. They got ranked No. 4 in the Big 12. Needless to say, there were high hopes for this second season after collecting several transfers that turned heads, but on the upside, these first three weeks of the season are not within Big-12 play. The Red Raiders start their conference play next week on the road to Morgantown, West Virginia. Should they clean up some of the “bad football” that McGuire has spoken about from weeks one and two, the Red Raiders could leave the losses at the beginning of this season.