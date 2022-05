LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball rose from No. 9 to No. 5 in the D1 baseball ranking Monday morning. The top-five teams as of Monday morning are Tennessee, Oregon State, Virginia Tech, Stanford and Texas Tech.

Tech had a 36 – 16 record Monday (.687) with a four-game winning streak. The next game is Thursday against OU on Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park. The Big 12 Championship Tournament is May 25 – 29.