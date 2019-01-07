Frye Earns FWAA Freshman All-Ameria Honor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas - Texas Tech defensive back Adrian Frye was named to the Freshman All-America team Monday morning by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

Frye is the first Red Raider to earn Freshman All-America honors by the FWAA since current Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark collected the accolade in 2012. Jack Anderson was named a Freshman All-American following the 2017 season by both USA Today and ESPN.

Fifty-four standout players named to the 2018 FWAA All-America Team, our 75th annual selections https://t.co/2sUqe9C3Mn pic.twitter.com/9MI59dWdUk — FWAA (@TheFWAA) December 10, 2018

This is the third postseason honor already for Frye, who was recognized in December on the All-Big 12 first team by both the conference coaches and the Associated Press. He is the first Red Raider defensive player to be named a Freshman All-American since fellow defensive back Jarvis Phillips in 2011.

Frye, a native of Houston, turned in one of the top performances by a freshman in school history after picking off five passes while breaking up 13 others. He ended the season as the Big 12 leader for both interceptions and passes defended and ranks among the top-10 nationally in both categories.

Among freshmen nationally, Frye’s five interceptions ranked tied for second, trailing only the seven picked-off passes from Syracuse’s Andre Cisco. He finished tied for 10th overall among all FBS players in the category.

Frye and Cisco shared the FBS lead for passes defended among freshmen after the pair notched 18 each (5 interceptions, 13 pass breakups). They currently rank tied for eighth nationally entering tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship between Alabama and Clemson.

The FWAA Freshman All-America team was compiled by a 13-person panel of nationally-prominent college football experts representing each of the FBS conferences along with independents. Both true freshmen and redshirt freshmen were considered for the team.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)