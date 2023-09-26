LUBBOCK, Tex.- The Big 12 handed down the full conference schedule for its 14 members on Tuesday, and which features plenty of big-time matchups for Grant McCasland and the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech opens the conference schedule on the road against Texas on January 6th, 2024, and will later host the Longhorns on February 27th, in what could be the final regular-season matchups between the two schools for a long time, as UT will be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC at the start of July, 2024.

The schedule also features several matchups with conference newcomers, BYU, UCF, Houston, and Cincinnati. The Knights of UCF are the only team of that bunch the Red Raiders will play twice, once in Lubbock and once in Orlando. Meanwhile, Tech will host BYU and Cincinnati, and will travel to Houston in the only matchups with these schools.

The full Big 12 schedule for Texas Tech is below:

@ Texas 1/6/24

vs. Oklahoma State 1/9/24

vs. Kansas State 1/13/24

@ Houston 1/17/24

vs. BYU 1/20/24

@ Oklahoma 1/27/24

@ TCU 1/30/24

vs. Cincinnati 2/3/24

@ Baylor 2/6/24

vs. UCF 2/10/24

vs. Kansas 2/12/24

@ Iowa State 2/17/24

vs. TCU 2/20/24

@ UCF 2/24/24

vs. Texas 2/27/24

@ West Virginia 3/2/24

@ Oklahoma State 3/5/24

vs. Baylor 3/9/24