PHOENIX, AZ — After spending the last two months rehabbing from thumb surgery, Gabe Holt made his debut with the Arizona League Brewers Sunday.

The seventh-round pick started at second base and batted fifth in the lineup.

Holt walked in his first at bat then picked up his first base hit in the third inning with a single to right field.

First professional hit in the books 🥶🙏🏼 — Gabe Holt (@GabeHolt2) August 26, 2019

He finished 1-for-2 with a walk in the Brewers 3-1 loss against the Angels.

The Arizonal League wraps up its season on Monday.