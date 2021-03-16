Game Preview: No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Utah State

Texas Tech forward Tyreek Smith (10) reacts on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana — The No. 6 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to open up the NCAA Tournament against the No. 11 Utah State Aggies Friday afternoon.

Last time March Madness happened, the 2019 Red Raiders made it all the way to the championship game, where they lost to the University of Virginia in overtime.

Here’s everything you need to know about their first contest in the 2021 tournament.

When

Friday, March 19. 12:45 p.m. CT.

Where

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Bloomington, Indiana.

How to Watch

TV: TNT.

Streaming: https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/watch or NCAA March Madness Live app.

Texas Tech guard Mac McClung (0) is grabbed by guard Kyler Edwards (11) as they celebrate McClug’s winning basket in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Texas Tech won 79-77. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas Tech overview

Texas Tech comes into March Madness with a 17-10 record. The Red Raiders went 9-8 in regular season Big 12 play and lost their first game of the Big 12 Tournament to the University of Texas. They won at No. 8 (NCAA Tournament seed) LSU and beat No. 3 Texas and No. 8 Oklahoma twice, but were swept by No. 1 Baylor, No. 3 Kansas, No. 3 West Virginia and No. 4 Oklahoma State.

Utah State overview

Utah State holds a 20-8 overall record, and finished second in the Mountain West with a 15-4 conference record. The Aggies were also runners-up in the MWC Tournament, where they lost to No. 6 San Diego State in the championship game. USU started its season 1-3, but righted the ship and won 11 straight after that.

Key Stats

Texas Tech is 8-2 in the NCAA Tournament under Chris Beard. That record over the past two NCAA Tournaments is the best in the nation

The Red Raiders rank No. 4 in the nation in turnover margin. On average, they force 5.1 more turnovers per game than they commit.

Texas Tech shoots 22.5 free throws per game. Only 23 teams in Division I average more.

Utah State lost in the first round each of the last seven times it’s played in the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies have the No. 2 best rebound margin nationally. They out-rebound their opponent by 10.3 per game on average.

Key Players

Utah State center Neemias Queta (23) blocks the shot of San Diego State forward Joshua Tomaic during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

Texas Tech G Mac McClung: In his first season at Texas Tech since transferring from Georgetown, McClung led the Red Raiders with 15.7 points per game. McClung made several clutch shots down the stretch of games, including a game-winning jumpshot in a game against Texas in Austin.

Utah State C Neemias Queta: Queta is one of the most dominant interior forces in college basketball. He ranks No. 3 nationally with 3.2 blocks per game, and contributes 15.1 points and 10 rebounds per contest as well. The Portuguese seven-footer had nine blocks against Colorado State on March 12, and was the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year.

Texas Tech F Marcus Santos-Silva: Santos-Silva will be the man tasked with stopping Queta. He has had issues with foul trouble at points throughout the season, and it is imperative that he stays on the court to match up with Queta. The VCU transfer averages 8.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Utah State G Marco Anthony: Anthony is a Swiss Army Knife for the Aggies, helping out on several different fronts. He averages 10 points per game, plays solid defense and is a canny passer. Anthony was on the University of Virginia team that beat Texas Tech in the 2019 NCAA Tournament final before transferring to USU.

What Texas Tech said

HC Chris Beard: “Really proud of this year’s team. To my knowledge, first Texas Tech team in program history that was basically ranked in the Top 25 all season long, all the way up to No. 7 at one point. We kind of hung on there a few weeks and had some must wins during the season to stay in the Top 25. So I think that’ll prepare us for this must win now that we’re in survive and advance mode.”

G Terrence Shannon Jr. “Utah State, they’re obviously a good team. They made the NCAA Tournament… I hear they have a great coach. We’re prepared to be in a battle.”

F Kevin McCullar: “It’s a dream come true to be able to play in the tournament… Growing up you always want to play in March Madness. You see the big moments and everything. So I’m happy to be here.”

What Utah State said

HC Craig Smith on getting selected to the tournament: “It was exhilarating and emotional in every way, shape or form. And then you sit down and watch Texas Tech and you’re like ‘Oh boy. Here we go.'”

Smith on Texas Tech: “They’re really good. They are so hard-nosed. They get in your you-know-what defensively. They have great length and athleticism and they’re connected.