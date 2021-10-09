Game Preview: TCU at Texas Tech

Texas Tech offensive lineman Josh Burger (50) blocks TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Coming off its second true road win of the Matt Wells era, Texas Tech is looking to continue its momentum this week as TCU comes to Lubbock.

The Horned Frogs have struggled in their past couple of games, losing the Iron Skillet to SMU and falling 32-27 to Texas, both at home.

Here’s what you should look out for Saturday evening.

When

Saturday, October 9 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Where

Jones AT&T Stadium. Lubbock, Texas.

How to watch

Channel: ESPN. Streaming: WatchESPN.

Countdown to Kickoff

Be sure to watch David Collier on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff HERE.

Series History

Texas Tech has a 32-28-3 lead in the teams’ history. Last season, the Horned Frogs beat the Red Raiders 34-18. TCU quarterback Max Duggan had 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Key Facts

TCU has just five sacks this season in four games, a bottom-15 mark nationally on a per-game basis.

Texas Tech beat West Virginia last week without starting QB Tyler Shough, RB Tahj Brooks, WR Erik Ezukanma, C Dawson Deaton, DB Marquis Waters and CB DaMarcus Fields.

TCU running back Zach Evans ranks No. 5 nationally with 7.8 yards per carry.

Players to Watch

TCU QB Max Duggan. Duggan can hurt defenses with both his legs and his arm. He ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns against Texas Tech last year and has 899 passing yards in four games this season.

TCU DE Ochaun Mathis. Mathis emerged as one of the best pass rushers in the Big 12 last season with nine sacks, three of which came against Texas Tech. He’s gotten off to a slower start in 2021 with just one sack to this point.

Texas Tech LT TJ Storment. Storment transferred to Texas Tech from TCU last season and now will face his former teammates. TCU’s pass rush has struggled out of the gates but the team has talented players at defensive end in Mathis, Dylan Horton and Khari Coleman.

Texas Tech LB Colin Schooler. Schooler is coming off a monster week in which he made 15 tackles and forced a key fumble. He’s been as advertised since arriving at Texas Tech, piling up tackles week after week.