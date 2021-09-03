Game Preview: Texas Tech at Houston

HOUSTON — Texas Tech kicks off its 2021 season against the Houston Cougars Saturday evening.

The Red Raiders are entering year three of the Matt Wells era and looking to make a bowl game for the first time since 2017. Houston is looking to rebound from two losing seasons since Dana Holgorsen took over as its head coach.

Here’s how you can watch the game.

When

Saturday, September 4 at 6:00 p.m. CT

Where

NRG Stadium. Houston, TX.

How to watch

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Countdown to Kickoff

Watch David Collier, Eric Kelly and the rest of the crew on Red Raider Nation’s Countdown to Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on KAMC.

Series History

Texas Tech is 13-18-1 in all-time matchups against Houston. The teams last met in 2018, when Texas Tech won 63-49 behind 605 yards and five touchdowns from Alan Bowman. Running back Ta’Zhawn Henry scored four touchdowns in that game. Henry has since transferred to Houston and will suit up for the Cougars Saturday.

Key Facts

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune racked up 2,048 passing yards and 253 rushing yards in eight games last season. Only four other quarterbacks were able to accomplish that through their team’s first eight games last season.

Texas Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma’s 748 receiving yards ranked No. 3 in the Big 12 last season.

The Cougars have three former Red Raiders: Henry, wide receiver KeSean Carter and cornerback Alex Hogan.

Players to Watch

Houston QB Clayton Tune: Tune is entering his fourth season playing quarterback for Houston. He has big-play ability with both his arms and his legs and is adept at scrambling to extend plays. He does get sloppy with his decision making, throwing 10 interceptions last season.

Houston CB Damarion Williams: Williams started every game for the Cougars last season and was an All-American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention. He did not have interception, but did break up seven passes. He is also a proficient tackler, with 100 tackles in his two years at Houston.

Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough: Shough will make his anticipated Red Raider debut Saturday against a Houston defense that boasts impressive depth. Shough has plenty of talent, but struggled at times for Oregon. Saturday will be his first chance to prove that he is the big-time quarterback Texas Tech has been looking for since Patrick Mahomes left.

Texas Tech S Marquis Waters: Waters is one of four defensive backs brought in through the transfer portal to stabilize the back end of Texas Tech’s defense. He came from Duke, where he played under current Texas Tech defensive backs coach Derek Jones.