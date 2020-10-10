Game preview: Texas Tech at No. 24 Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — Texas Tech is still looking for its first Big 12 win of the 2020 season, and will try again to get it against No. 24 Iowa State Saturday.

The Cyclones are looking to contend for the Big 12 crown this year, and are coming off a 37-30 win over preseason favorite Oklahoma.

Here’s what you need to know before kickoff.

When

Saturday, October 10 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where

Jack Trice Stadium. Ames, IA.

How to watch

TV: KAMC

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Countdown to kickoff

Watch David Collier, Eric Kelly and the rest of the crew on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff HERE.

Series History

Texas Tech is 11-7 in all-time matchups against Iowa State. Last season, the Cyclones knocked off the Red Raiders 34-24 in Lubbock. Quarterback Brock Purdy had 378 passing yards, running back Breece Hall had 256 total yards and tight end Charlie Kolar had two touchdowns. All three players will play in Saturday’s game.

Key stats

Texas Tech’s third down offense has been a strength this far. The Red Raiders have converted 55.1 percent of their third downs, good for the No. 8 mark in the nation.

Iowa State’s Breece Hall has 396 rushing yards on the season. That’s the fourth-highest total in the country and the most among players who have played fewer than three games.

Special teams have been a struggle at times for the Red Raiders this season, and kicker Trey Wolff is among the culprits. He’s 0-3 on field goals so far.

Players to Watch

Iowa State: RB Breece Hall. Hall might be the most dangerous running back in the Big 12, and Texas Tech saw that first hand in 2019. Hall had gains of 75 and 61 in the Cyclones’ win. The sophomore also gashed Oklahoma for 139 yards and two touchdowns in Iowa State’s upset last week.

DE JaQuan Bailey. Bailey has been a force for the Cyclones since 2017. He had seven sacks in 2017 and eight in 2018 before missing most of last season with an injury. Bailey already has 3.5 sacks in 2020, and keeping him away from Texas Tech’s quarterback — whoever that may be — will be critical.

Texas Tech: OTs Josh Burger/Ethan Carde. Texas Tech’s offensive line will either be blocking for a hobbled Alan Bowman or a back-up in Henry Colombi. Either way, it will be imperative for the quarterback to have a clean pocket, and TTU’s tackles will have their hands full with ISU’s Bailey and Will McDonald.

LB Riko Jeffers. Going against a potent run game and physical tight ends, Texas Tech’s linebackers will have to play well to slow down the Cyclones. Jeffers has taken over as a leader of the linebacker unit, and is looking to bounce back from an early ejection against Kansas State last week.