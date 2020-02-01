Game preview: Texas Tech at No. 3 Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas — After notching a win against No. 12 West Virginia, Texas Tech will go on the road to face another one of the nation’s top teams: No. 3 Kansas.

The Red Raiders improved to 13-7 and 4-3 in Big 12 play with the win. Kansas is 17-3 overall and 6-1 the in conference.

Here’s everything you need to know before the game.

When: Saturday, February 1 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Allen Fieldhouse. Lawrence, Kansas.

How to watch: Channel: ESPN. Streaming: WatchESPN or ESPN app.

Countdown to tipoff

Be sure to watch David Collier, Eric Kelly and the rest of the crew on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to tipoff at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on KAMC or stream it on EverythingLubbock.com.

Series History

Texas Tech is 6-35 all-time in matchups against Kansas.

Last season, the Red Raiders and Jayhawks split their two games. Kansas won 79-63 in Lawrence behind 25 points from Dedric Lawson and 20 from Devon Dotson. In Lubbock, Jarrett Culver scored 26 points as Texas Tech pulled out a 91-62 victory.

Key facts

Kansas forward Silvio de Sousa is suspended for the game for his role in Kansas’ brawl with Kansas State last week. Forward David McCormack returns for the game after serving a two-game suspension.

Kansas has the No. 68 scoring offense in the nation at 76 points per game. Texas Tech has the No. 46 defense in the nation, allowing 63.5 points per game.

The Jayhawks are eighth in the NCAA in field goal percentage and 11th in field goal percentage defense.

Players to Watch

Kansas G Devon Dotson: Dotson has emerged as one of the nation’s best guards in his sophomore season. He averages 18 points, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals per game. Dotson suffered a hip pointer three weeks ago and missed one game, but appears to be fine now.

Kansas C Udoka Azubuike: At 7’0″, 270 pounds, Azubuike puts Texas Tech at a severe size disadvantage. He is effective on both ends, leading the nation with a field goal percentage of 78 and averaging 2.4 blocks per game. Russel Tchewa is the only player on the roster with the size to rival Azubuike, and it will be interesting to see how much Chris Beard trusts him in an important Big 12 road matchup.

Texas Tech G Terrence Shannon: Shannon enjoyed his best game of the conference season against West Virginia Wednesday, scoring 23 points. He was relentless going to the rim, finishing strong and drawing several fouls. In Texas Tech’s game against Kentucky, another team that plays big lineups, the Wildcats stashed a big man on Shannon and forced him to shoot jumpshots. He didn’t, causing the Red Raider offense to bog down at times. Getting the aggressive version of Shannon would be a huge boost to Texas Tech’s chances of upsetting the Jayhawks.

Texas Tech F T.J. Holyfield: Holyfield will likely be the man tasked with containing Azubuike for much of Saturday’s contest. Kansas’ behemoth has four inches and 43 pounds on Holyfield, and Holyfield’s ability to contain him could make or break the game.