

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech heads to the metroplex to face TCU in the Battle for the Saddle on Saturday in Fort Worth.

The Red Raiders are coming off a home loss to Baylor. The Horned Frogs (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) are the only unbeaten Big 12 team and head into the matchup ranked No. 7 in the nation.

Here’s all you need to know before the game.

When

Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. CT

Where

Amon G. Carter Stadium | Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch

Channel: FOX

Countdown to Kickoff

Be sure to watch Stan Smith, Mason Horodyski and David Collier on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on KAMC in Lubbock.

Series History

This will be the 65th meeting between the two programs. The Red Raiders lead the all-time series 32-29-3, but the Horned Frogs have won the last three meetings including a 52-31 victory at Jones Stadium last season. Texas Tech win in the series came in Fort Worth in 2018.

Key Stats

TCU enters the weekend as the top scoring team in the Big 12 averaging 44.3 points per game. That also ranks third in the nation behind only Tennessee and Ohio State.

Texas Tech continues to lead the conference in passing (338.0) and TCU is ranked second (300.8).

Texas Tech averages 87.4 plays per game entering this weekend. It matches the most plays (699) through eight games by a Red Raider offense since 2000.

The Red Raiders have gained 86 points this season as a result of successful fourth-down conversions. Texas Tech is 4-1 this season when it is in the plus category for points for or against on fourth-down attempts.

Texas Tech is looking for its first victory over a top-10 opponent on the road since beating top-ranked Oklahoma in Norman in 2011.

Players to Watch

Texas Tech faces off against a Red Raider this Saturday in Fort Worth. Texas Tech grad and former assistant Sonny Dykes is in his first season as TCU’s head coach. His Horned Frogs are undefeated and feature some of the top weapons in the Big 12.

Quarterback Max Duggan leads the league in passing with 2212 yards and 22 touchdowns. His top target is Quentin Johnston. The junior receiver is second in the Big 12 in receiving yards (650) and averages 15.5 yards a catch.

TCU running back Kendre Miller ranks third in the league in rushing with 106.4 yards per game, and his eleven touchdowns rank second. Miller rushed for 185 yards and three touchdowns in the Horned Frogs’ 52-31 win last season in Lubbock.

Texas Tech’s offense has turned the ball over eleven times in three losses on the road, and the Red Raiders are coming off a loss to Baylor where the quarterbacks threw five interceptions in a home loss to the Bears.