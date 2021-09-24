Game Preview: Texas Tech at Texas

Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson sacks quarterback Sam Ehlinger during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Saturday Sept. 26, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Tech will take the field in Austin Saturday morning for a huge Big 12 opener against the Texas Longhorns.

The Red Raiders ride into Saturday’s game undefeated. They beat Houston, Stephen F. Austin and Florida International for their first 3-0 start since 2017. Texas is 2-1, with wins over No. 23 Louisiana and Rice and a loss to Arkansas.

Here’s all you need to know before the game.

When

Saturday, September 25 at 11:00 a.m. CT

Where

Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. Austin, Texas.

How to watch

Channel: KAMC. Streaming: WatchESPN.

Countdown to Kickoff

Be sure to watch David Collier, Eric Kelly and the rest of the crew on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on KAMC or streamed on EverythingLubbock.com.

Series History

Texas has a 53-17 lead in the teams’ history. Last season, the Longhorns won a wild, overtime game in Lubbock 63-56. Alan Bowman threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Key Stats

Texas Tech ranks No. 8 in the nation in rushing defense, allowing just 1.83 yards per carry.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson has rushed for 100 yards in five of his last seven games.

Red Raider wide receiver Erik Ezukanma has 350 receiving yards, the ninth-most in the country.

Players to Watch

Texas RB Bijan Robinson. Robinson emerged as one of the best running backs in college football at the end of last season. He has 299 rushing yards and five touchdowns through three games this season.

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown. Overshown is Texas’ current leader in tackles with 25. Three of those have come for a loss. In 2020, he was second on the team in tackles and also intercepted two passes.

Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough. Shough played his best game as a Red Raider September 18 against FIU, throwing for 399 yards and four touchdowns.

Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson. Wilson will be lining up against an inexperienced left tackle in Christian Jones. It would be huge for Texas Tech if Wilson can pressure quarterback Casey Thompson.