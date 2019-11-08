Game Preview: Texas Tech at West Virginia



MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — Texas Tech looks to snap its three game losing streak Saturday as it takes on West Virginia.

Like the Red Raiders, the Mountaineers are currently 1-4 in Big 12. Both schools are a half game ahead of Kansas for the conference’s last place spot. Still, in West Virginia’s last game it almost knocked off undefeated Baylor, falling by three on a Thursday night.

Here’s what to look out for before the game.

When: Saturday, November 9 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Pusker Stadium. Morgantown, WV.

How to watch: Channel: ESPN2. Streaming: ESPN app.

Countdown to kickoff

Be sure to watch David Collier, Eric Kelly and the rest of the crew on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on KAMC or streamed on EverythingLubbock.com.

Series History

Texas Tech is 2-6 all-time in matchups against West Virginia. Last season, the Mountaineers topped the Red Raiders 42-34 in Lubbock. Alan Bowman threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Jett Duffey threw for 172 yards and ran for 101 in that game.

Key Stats

Texas Tech ranks No. 16 in the nation in passing offense with 305.3 yards per game. West Virginia is No. 76 with 223.4 yards per game.

Texas Tech is No. 116 in the country total defense, allowing 460.5 yards per game. West Virginia is No. 84 at 413.5 yards per game.

Texas Tech has a turnover margin of +5, meaning that it has forced five more turnovers than it has committed. West Virginia’s turnover margin is -3.

Players to Watch

Texas Tech RB SaRodorick Thompson. With fellow running back Armand Shyne getting injured, Thompson’s role could increase on Saturday. Thompson has eight touchdowns on the season.

Texas Tech S Douglas Coleman. Coleman made a costly blunder at the end of TTU’s last game, but don’t let that overshadow how good he’s been on the season. He leads the NCAA with seven interceptions.

West Virginia QB Austin Kendall. Kendall, an Oklahoma transfer, has 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season.