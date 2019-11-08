Game Preview: Texas Tech at West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — Texas Tech looks to snap its three game losing streak Saturday as it takes on West Virginia.
Like the Red Raiders, the Mountaineers are currently 1-4 in Big 12. Both schools are a half game ahead of Kansas for the conference’s last place spot. Still, in West Virginia’s last game it almost knocked off undefeated Baylor, falling by three on a Thursday night.
Here’s what to look out for before the game.
When: Saturday, November 9 at 11 a.m. CT
Where: Mountaineer Field at Milan Pusker Stadium. Morgantown, WV.
How to watch: Channel: ESPN2. Streaming: ESPN app.
Countdown to kickoff
Be sure to watch David Collier, Eric Kelly and the rest of the crew on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on KAMC or streamed on EverythingLubbock.com.
Series History
Texas Tech is 2-6 all-time in matchups against West Virginia. Last season, the Mountaineers topped the Red Raiders 42-34 in Lubbock. Alan Bowman threw for 408 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Jett Duffey threw for 172 yards and ran for 101 in that game.
Key Stats
- Texas Tech ranks No. 16 in the nation in passing offense with 305.3 yards per game. West Virginia is No. 76 with 223.4 yards per game.
- Texas Tech is No. 116 in the country total defense, allowing 460.5 yards per game. West Virginia is No. 84 at 413.5 yards per game.
- Texas Tech has a turnover margin of +5, meaning that it has forced five more turnovers than it has committed. West Virginia’s turnover margin is -3.
Players to Watch
- Texas Tech RB SaRodorick Thompson. With fellow running back Armand Shyne getting injured, Thompson’s role could increase on Saturday. Thompson has eight touchdowns on the season.
- Texas Tech S Douglas Coleman. Coleman made a costly blunder at the end of TTU’s last game, but don’t let that overshadow how good he’s been on the season. He leads the NCAA with seven interceptions.
- West Virginia QB Austin Kendall. Kendall, an Oklahoma transfer, has 12 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season.
- West Virginia DLs Darius Stills and Dante Stills. The Stills brothers have combined for 13 of the Mountaineers’ 26 sacks.