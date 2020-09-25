Game Preview: Texas Tech vs. No. 8 Texas

Texas lineman Sam Cosmi (52) blocks against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech welcomes the No. 8 Texas Longhorns to Jones AT&T Stadium Saturday for its Big 12 opener.

Both squads are 1-0 after the Red Raiders won a 35-33 nail-biter against Houston Baptist and the Longhorns dismantled UTEP 59-3.

Here’s what you should know before kickoff.

When

Saturday, September 19 at 2:30 p.m. CT

Where

Jones AT&T Stadium. Lubbock, TX.

How to watch

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fox Sports GO

Countdown to kickoff

Be sure to watch David Collier, Eric Kelly and the rest of the crew on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on KAMC or streamed on EverythingLubbock.com.

Series History

Texas Tech is 17-52 in all-time matchups against Texas. Last season, Texas beat Texas Tech 49-24 in Austin. KeSean Carter and Erik Ezukanma each topped 100 receiving yards in that game.

Key stats

Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman has the most passing yards of any quarterback in the nation who has only played one game. He has 430 yards, and Texas’ Sam Ehlinger is right behind him in that category with 426 passing yards.

The Red Raider defense allowed 8.0 yards per play against HBU, the worst mark among the 52 FBS teams that have played a game this season. Texas’ defense ranks 5th best in that stat. It allowed 3.24 yards per play to UTEP.

Five TTU wide receivers topped 45 yards in the team’s opener against Houston Baptist.

Players to Watch

Texas: QB Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger’s senior season got off to a great start when he threw for 426 yards and five touchdowns against UTEP. Now, he gets a Texas Tech secondary that was gashed by FCS Houston Baptist.

LB Joseph Ossai. Ossai was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team after he flashed as a sophomore, tallying 61 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.

Texas Tech: RB SaRodorick Thompson. Thompson ran the ball effectively against HBU and must do so again if the Red Raiders want to control the tempo against Texas.

LB Krishon Merriweather. Merriweather received Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors in his Texas Tech debut. He recorded 12 tackles, including one that prevented HBU from scoring a touchdown right before halftime.