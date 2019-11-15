Game preview: Texas Tech vs. TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders return home to Lubbock for a battle with TCU after improving to 4-5 with a win at West Virginia.

Like Texas Tech, TCU sits at 2-4 in the Big 12. Both schools are fighting for bowl eligibility. A win Saturday would make for a huge step in that direction for either team.

Here’s everything to know before the game.

When: Saturday, November 16 at 11 a.m. CT

Where: Jones AT&T Stadium. Lubbock, Texas.

How to watch: Channel: ESPN2. Streaming: ESPN app.

Countdown to kickoff

Be sure to watch David Collier, Eric Kelly and the rest of the crew on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on KAMC or streamed on EverythingLubbock.com.

Series History

Texas Tech is 32-26-3 all-time in matchups against TCU. Last season, the Red Raiders edged the Horned Frogs 17-14 in Fort Worth. Jordyn Brooks and Adrian Frye caught interceptions in that game.

Key stats

Texas Tech is No. 14 in the nation with 310.7 passing yards per game. TCU’s defense is ranked No. 30, allowing 195.6 passing yards per game.

TCU’s offense is No. 17 in the nation at converting third downs, doing so at a rate of 47.3 percent. Texas Tech’s defense stops opponents from converting third downs 62.8 percent of the time, good for 60th in the nation.

Texas Tech has a turnover margin of +9, meaning that it has forced nine more turnovers than it has committed. Only 10 teams in the nation have accomplished that. TCU’s turnover margin is -5.

Players to Watch

Texas Tech RB Ta’Zhawn Henry: With Armand Shyne out for the season and SaRodorick Thompson questionable, Henry should have a large workload Saturday. He had a season high 95 yards last week.

Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks: Brooks paces Texas Tech with 98 tackles and is second on the team with three sacks.

TCU RB Darius Anderson: Anderson has shredded defenses this season, averaging six yards per carry.

TCU LB: Garret Wallow: With 94 tackles, Wallow has twice as many as any of his teammates.

Score predictions

Red Raider Nation’s Phil Mayer, David Collier and Eric Kelly each took a crack at predicting the game’s score. This week, two of the three are picking the Red Raiders.

Collier says… 31-27 Texas Tech

Eric says… 27-20 TCU

Phil says… 28-27 Texas Tech