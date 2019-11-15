Game preview: Texas Tech vs. TCU

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Red Raiders return home to Lubbock for a battle with TCU after improving to 4-5 with a win at West Virginia.
Like Texas Tech, TCU sits at 2-4 in the Big 12. Both schools are fighting for bowl eligibility. A win Saturday would make for a huge step in that direction for either team.
Here’s everything to know before the game.
When: Saturday, November 16 at 11 a.m. CT
Where: Jones AT&T Stadium. Lubbock, Texas.
How to watch: Channel: ESPN2. Streaming: ESPN app.
Countdown to kickoff
Be sure to watch David Collier, Eric Kelly and the rest of the crew on Red Raider Nation’s countdown to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday on KAMC or streamed on EverythingLubbock.com.
Series History
Texas Tech is 32-26-3 all-time in matchups against TCU. Last season, the Red Raiders edged the Horned Frogs 17-14 in Fort Worth. Jordyn Brooks and Adrian Frye caught interceptions in that game.
Key stats
- Texas Tech is No. 14 in the nation with 310.7 passing yards per game. TCU’s defense is ranked No. 30, allowing 195.6 passing yards per game.
- TCU’s offense is No. 17 in the nation at converting third downs, doing so at a rate of 47.3 percent. Texas Tech’s defense stops opponents from converting third downs 62.8 percent of the time, good for 60th in the nation.
- Texas Tech has a turnover margin of +9, meaning that it has forced nine more turnovers than it has committed. Only 10 teams in the nation have accomplished that. TCU’s turnover margin is -5.
Players to Watch
Texas Tech RB Ta’Zhawn Henry: With Armand Shyne out for the season and SaRodorick Thompson questionable, Henry should have a large workload Saturday. He had a season high 95 yards last week.
Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks: Brooks paces Texas Tech with 98 tackles and is second on the team with three sacks.
TCU RB Darius Anderson: Anderson has shredded defenses this season, averaging six yards per carry.
TCU LB: Garret Wallow: With 94 tackles, Wallow has twice as many as any of his teammates.
Score predictions
Red Raider Nation’s Phil Mayer, David Collier and Eric Kelly each took a crack at predicting the game’s score. This week, two of the three are picking the Red Raiders.
Collier says… 31-27 Texas Tech
Eric says… 27-20 TCU
Phil says… 28-27 Texas Tech