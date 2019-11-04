Game Three of Red & Black Series Moved to Wednesday

First pitch Wednesday is set for 4 p.m. as the series is split at 1-1.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The third game of Texas Tech baseball’s annual Red & Black Series has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. due to the weather outlook on the South Plains for Thursday.

The game was originally slated for a 3 p.m. start on Thursday with the five-game series even at one game apiece. Red took the series opener, 10-4, on Friday before Black battled back for the 4-2 win on Saturday.

Each intrasquad scrimmage is open to the public and free of charge. Team rosters will be available at the gate. No live stats or streaming will be available.

Red & Black Series Schedule

Game 1: Red 10, Black 4

Game 2: Black 4, Red 2

Game 3: Wednesday, Nov. 6 (4 p.m.)

Game 4: Sunday, Nov. 10 (1:30 p.m.)

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 13 (4 p.m.)

