Game time announced for Texas Tech, Kansas game Saturday

Texas Tech learned its game time for its regular-season finale against Kansas Sunday night as the Red Raiders and Jayhawks will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday from Jones AT&T Stadium. Television coverage will be provided by FOX Sports 2.

This will be Tech’s second morning kick in as many weeks and first at home this season. The Red Raiders (3-6; 2-6), who are coming off a 50-44 loss Saturday at No. 23 Oklahoma State, will be looking to wrap their home slate with a win over a Kansas program that is winless in eight tries so far this season.

The Red Raiders have historically dominated the series against the Jayhawks as Tech is 19-2 all-time versus Kansas, which includes a 9-1 mark at home. Kansas snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Red Raiders a year ago following a game-winning field goal at the end of regulation that pushed the Jayhawks to a 37-34 victory.

The Kansas game will serve as Senior Day for the Red Raiders as Tech will honor its 17-player senior class prior to kickoff. Tickets are still on sale for the season finale by calling 806-742-TECH or by visiting the online ticket portal at TexasTech.com.

