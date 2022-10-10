(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo and background image from the AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced the time and television schedule for several football games to be played on Saturday, October 22.

It’s homecoming for the Texas Tech Red Raiders who will face the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The game will be played at 2:00 p.m. at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Network coverage of the game will be televised on Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2. The specific network will be announced after the MLB postseason schedule is announced, the Big 12 said.

The Red Raiders were currently 3-3 overall and 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference.