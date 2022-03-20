SAN FRANCISCO — No. 3 Texas Tech will take on No. 2 Duke in the Sweet 16 Thursday night.

The game will be shown on CBS after the conclusion of the game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 4 Arkansas, the NCAA announced.

Arkansas and Gonzaga will tip off around 6:00 p.m. Central Time, according to the NCAA. That would set up Texas Tech and Duke for a tip around 8:30 p.m.

The Red Raiders beat No. 14 Montana State 97-62 in the first round of the tournament and No. 11 Notre Dame 59-53 Sunday.

Duke topped No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 78-61 in round one. The Blue Devils advanced to the Sweet 16 with a 85-76 win over No. 7 Michigan State.