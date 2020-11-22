Game time announced: Texas Tech will play Oklahoma State at 11 a.m.

Texas Tech’s Erik Ezukanma (13) during an NCAA college football game against West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

This is a press release courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will kick off its final road game of the regular season at 11 a.m. Saturday when the Red Raiders travel to face Oklahoma State inside Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Television coverage will be provided nationally on FOX.

This will be the first 11 a.m. start of the season for the Red Raiders, who will be looking for their third-straight win in the series over Oklahoma State. Tech has not previously won three-consecutive meetings over the Cowboys since early in their Big 12 Conference tenure from 2000-02.

In addition, the Red Raiders will be hoping to build off a 24-23 victory over Baylor just over a week ago that improved Texas Tech to 3-5 on the season and 2-5 in Big 12 play entering its final two regular-season contests against the Cowboys (5-2; 4-2) and Kansas.

Television coverage and kickoff time for the regular-season finale against Kansas could be learned as soon as Monday.

This is a press release courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.