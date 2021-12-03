Garibay named to All-Big 12 First Team, 5 Red Raiders make second team

Texas Tech’s Jonathan Garibay (46) kicks the tie-breaking field goal against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

IRVING, Texas – Texas Tech senior place kicker Jonathan Garibay was named a first team All-Big 12 selection while five others were picked for the second team and 11 held nods for honorable mention, the league announced on Thursday. Selections are made by the league’s 10 head coaches, who are not permitted to vote for their own players.

Joining Garibay on the All-Big 12 teams were seniors Dawson Deaton (OL), Colin Schooler (LB), DaMarcus Fields (DB), junior Erik Ezukanma (WR) and sophomore Austin McNamara (P).



Additional accolades included honorable mention nods for senior offensive linemen Josh Burger and T.J. Storment, senior tight end Travis Koontz, junior defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings and junior defensive end Tyree Wilson, senior linebacker Riko Jeffers and junior defensive backs Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Reggie Pearson Jr. and Rayshad Williams. Also earning honorable mentions distinctions were Deaton for Offensive Lineman of the Year, Garibay for Special Teams Player of the Year, Kaylon Geiger Sr. for Offensive Newcomer of the Year and Williams for Defensive Newcomer of the Year.

Individuals earn honorable mention recognition by receiving at least one vote on their respective ballots they were picked for from the panel of conference coaches.

