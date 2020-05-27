Georgetown transfer Mac McClung commits to Texas Tech

Georgetown guard Mac McClung (2) shoots as he is defended by Creighton guard Denzel Mahoney (34) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Washington. Georgetown won 83-80. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Chris Beard landed his third transfer of the offseason on Wednesday, as former Georgetown guard Mac McClung committed to Texas Tech.

McClung was a proficient scorer as a Hoya, averaging 15.7 points per game in his sophomore season and 13.1 as a freshman. He scored a career high 38 points in a game against Arkansas-Little Rock as a freshman, and went for 33 points against Oklahoma State last season.

He also contributed 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game as a sophomore.

McClung stands just 6’2″, undersized for a shooting guard, but makes up for that with incredible leaping ability that allows him to get his shot off over taller defenders.

The Gate City, VA native became well-known in the basketball community as a high schooler, when his high-flying dunks made his mixtape go viral. You can watch that mixtape HERE.

While McClung’s scoring is valuable, he must improve his efficiency. He shot below 40 percent in both of his seasons at Georgetown, though he did improve his 3-point percentage by 4.6 percent as a sophomore.

McClung did not graduate from Georgetown, so unless he gets a waiver granted he will have to redshirt the 2020-21 season.

Along with McClung, Texas Tech has signed former Wichita State point guard Jamarius Burton and former VCU forward Marcus Santos-Silva this offseason. Burton will likely redshirt next year, while Santos-Silva will be eligible immediately.