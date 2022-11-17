LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lady Raiders made sure head coach Krista Gerlich left United Supermarkets Arena with one final birthday gift on Wednesday, an 86-65 overtime win over Colorado.

The game featured 15 ties and 13 lead changes, with the final one coming when Jazmaine Lewis scored in the paint with 31 seconds remaining in overtime.

“I am so proud of these kids,” Gerlich said. “I told them before the game that people can say a lot of things about us, but they’re not going to tell us we are not tough enough. Our team puts it all on the line and they showed their toughness tonight.

Down by as many as 16 points, the Lady Raiders used an 18-2 run to tie the game with 7:30 to play in the third quarter.

For the second consecutive night, Rhyle McKinney led the way scoring a career-best 22 points.

“All of us just kept thinking about the loss yesterday, it hurt pretty bad, and we were all disappointed in ourselves,” McKinney said. “So going into this game we got off to a slow start; however, we never gave up. This team is just super confident in each other.”

The Lady Raiders hit the road for the first time when they face Louisiana at 4 p.m. on Sunday in Lafayette. The game will be televised on ESPN+.

