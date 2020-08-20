Gerlich’s Lady Raiders land commitment from four-star forward

LUBBOCK, Texas — A day after being introduced as the new Lady Raider coach, Krista Gerlich picks up her first verbal commitment.
Norman (Okla.) High forward Chantae Embry chosing Texas Tech over several schools including Kansas, Kansas State and Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-1 four-star forward is the No. 81 overall prospect and No. 14 at her position in the 2021 signing class, according to ESPN.
According to the Daily Oklahoman, Embry 16.8 points per game and helped lead Norman to a 24-1 record after missing the 2018-19 season with a torn ACL in her right knee.