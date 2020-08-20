Gerlich’s Lady Raiders land commitment from four-star forward

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -- The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics:

Friends and family of Tommy McVay will gather at 2 p.m. Saturday inside United Supermarkets Arena to celebrate the life of the beloved, longtime Texas Tech football staff member. In order to promote social distancing throughout the arena, only friends, former players, coaches and family members are encouraged to attend the memorial service. Texas Tech will stream the service for those unable to attend on TexasTech.TV and ESPN+ as well as its official Facebook and Twitter pages. Masks and face coverings will be required upon entering United Supermarkets Arena. The McVay family has asked all attendees to wear Texas Tech gear and/or red and black attire to honor McVay's 20-plus years of service to the Red Raider football program. McVay served under five different head coaches during his tenure, which began with Spike Dykes in 1997 and continued under the leadership of Mike Leach, Tommy Tuberville, Kliff Kingsbury and Matt Wells. He was entering his 24th season as Texas Tech's Director of Football Operations up until his passing this past Thursday. Two of those head coaches will be among the featured speakers Saturday as Wells and Kingsbury will both recount their fond memories of McVay. They will be joined by Dr. Michael Passmore, his grandson, Chase Campman, and Red Raider great Wes Welker, who was discovered as a relatively unknown recruit by McVay before developing into one of the best wide receivers in both Texas Tech and NFL history. Parking will be available in the north and south lots of United Supermarkets Arena. Attendees will be able to enter the arena beginning at 1 p.m. via the northwest entrance. In addition to Saturday's memorial service, McVay's legacy at Texas Tech will be forever remembered through an endowed scholarship that has been established in his name. Those wishing to donate in his honor can do so via the following link. Donations can also be made in McVay's name to the South Plains Food Bank.