Getting to Know Texas Tech Baseball Legend Dan Law

Dan Law will be sitting in the front row behind the catcher as Texas Tech takes on East Carolina in the Super Regional, on the field that bears his name.

Law, 84, played for the Red Raider football team from 1955-56 and baseball from 1956-57. He was recruited by head coach Beattie Feathers more than 50 years ago after retiring from the Army. After visiting Lubbock, Law knew this was the place he wanted to live.

“We came here and loved it, we are not Texans, we are West Texans and I told my wife we had to move here after visiting,” Law said, adding that West Texas people have a likable persona that everyone loves.

In 1983, Texas Tech approached Law about the stadium renovations.

“I told them I would do my part, they do theirs and look where we are now,” Law said.

Once the stadium was finished and the field was honored with his name, Law was taken over by emotion.

“Very humbling…very humbling because I had no idea about that but I am proud of it,” Law said.

The last time Law played on the baseball diamond was in 1956, but that doesn’t stop him from supporting the Red Raiders’ journey to Omaha.

