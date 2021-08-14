Gold medalist Janine Beckie returns to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Just more than a week after she won an Olympic gold medal for Canada in women’s soccer, Janine Beckie returned to her alma mater, Texas Tech, on Saturday.

Beckie went to the Walker Soccer Complex to celebrate her achievement.

Canada defeated Sweden in a shootout on August 6 to win the country’s first gold medal in women’s soccer.

Beckie started every game of the tournament and scored two goals, both of which came in a win over Chile.

She played for the Red Raiders from 2012-2015. She won the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year Award as a junior and senior.