Gordon and Carr staying with Lady Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas — A day after winning her introductory press conference, Lady Raider head coach Krista Gerlich picked up two more wins on Thursday.
Texas Tech officials confirmed to Red Raider Nation that junior Chrislyn Carr and senior Lexi Gordon will stay with the program.
The team’s top two returning scorers announced on Saturday that they were entering the transfer portal.
Gordon averaged 13 points per game in her first season with the Lady Raiders.
Carr scored 13.9 points per game and her five assists per game ranked second in the Big 12 last season.